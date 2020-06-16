Jimmy Garoppolo Shares What He Thought Of Tom Brady Interest

There was plenty of speculation the 49ers would make a run at Tom Brady this off-season. But Jimmy Garoppolo is in the clear.

Garoppolo has received a fair share of criticism, despite leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl in his first full-year as the starter. The 6-foot-2 pocket-passer plays with a different style than most of the up-and-coming quarterbacks in today’s NFL.

San Francisco enters the 2020 season as a Super Bowl contender, once again. But many believe Garoppolo is the team’s weakest link. As a result, analysts speculated the 49ers could make a run at Brady this off-season.

The rumors grew stronger until Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Garoppolo still had to deal with the abundant rumors suggesting 2019 could’ve been his last season with the 49ers.

“It kind of comes with the territory. It comes with the job,” Garoppolo told The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, via Bleacher Report.

The 49ers quarterback seems to understand the nature of the business of football. But that doesn’t take away the tough distractions he’s had to deal with this off-season.

Fortunately, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been up-front with Garoppolo throughout the entire off-season. That honesty could create a stronger bond between the two.

Garoppolo looks to silence his doubters this upcoming season. The 49ers are certainly capable of a return trip to the Super Bowl.