Jimmy Garoppolo Sums Up His Disappointing Season

The San Francisco 49ers’ follow-up season from their NFC title win was a forgettable one for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of Niner Nation.

Garoppolo was limited to just six games and a 3-3 record as a starter for the 49ers in 2020. On Monday, he spoke about how disappointing the 6-10 season was and says he’s ready to attack the offseason.

“It’s all about availability, I know that. It’s been a series of unfortunate events with the injuries…” Garoppolo admitted. “I’m ready to attack this offseason.”

Injuries really have been the story of Garoppolo’s career with the 49ers. In four seasons he’s played in just 30 games.

But Jimmy Garoppolo has made the most of his starts, boasting an impressive 22-8 record with the team. And in the one season he was healthy – last year – he delivered the 49ers their best season since the Jim Harbaugh days.

Garoppolo went 13-3 with 27 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in 2019. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl but came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into 2021 there are a lot of questions over Garoppolo’s long-term viability with the franchise. He has two years left on his contract, but the 49ers can cut him and save a ton of cap space by doing so.

Given how tight the salary cap is expected to be this offseason, it’s an option that has to at least occur to GM John Lynch.

Has Jimmy Garoppolo played his final downs for the San Francisco 49ers?