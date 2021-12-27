49ers Reportedly Get Bad Injury News On Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past few weeks. After winning five of their last seven, the Niners have stormed into the NFC playoff picture.

But on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that his team has hit a roadblock.

Shanahan told reporters on Monday that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice this afternoon due to a thumb injury, according to insider Adam Schefter. It’s believed that he suffered the injury during the 49ers’ loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night.

Schefter also reported that the damage to Garoppolo’s thumb is a “more significant injury” than a sprain.

Shanahan shared that the 49ers will give Garoppolo another day of rest tomorrow, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner,. The team will then see where its starting quarterback is at health-wise come Wednesday.

It’s unclear exactly when Garoppolo suffered the thumb injury during last Thursday’s game, but he labored through most of the contest. He ended the game 26-for-35 with 322 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions in the 20-17 loss.

On the whole, Garoppolo has been steady over the last two months. He’s protected the football and coughed up just one turnover in the Niners last five wins.

However, with just two games to go and San Francisco narrowly clinging to a playoff spot, Garoppolo may miss this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Rookie Trey Lance is the next man up and may have to take over under center during the most important stretch of the 49ers’ season.

Lance filled in for Garoppolo back in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. He tallied 281 combined yards and threw one interception in the Niners’ 17-10 loss.

Now, the rookie may get a chance at redemption when San Francisco takes on Houston this Sunday.