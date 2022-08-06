Jimmy Garoppolo To Rams? NFL World Reacts To Speculation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Could we see San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo go to the Los Angeles Rams? Well, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk certainly thinks so.

Since Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury that could linger, Florio believes the team would be wise to consider bringing in Garoppolo. That is, of course, if the 49ers cut him.

"It would be awkward, to say the least, for the 49ers to trade him to the Rams. The more likely scenario would entail the 49ers releasing Garoppolo before Week One, making him a free agent who could sign with any team. Then, the Rams could try to woo him as the insurance policy for Stafford," Florio wrote.

If Stafford were to miss time, John Wolford would be the starting quarterback for the Rams. It's fair to say Garoppolo would be a better replacement.

Some people believe Garoppolo to the Rams would produce a juicy storyline.

"This would be the craziest revenge story," one person said.

Others, however, don't see the Rams pursuing the veteran signal-caller.

The Rams aren't the only NFC West team getting linked to Garoppolo. The Seattle Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential suitor.

Garoppolo's market has been very slow for the majority of the offseason. If the 49ers can't find a trade partner in the coming weeks, they might just dump him and his hefty salary.