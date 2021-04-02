Report: Here’s The 49ers’ Asking Price For Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

While the San Francisco 49ers are in no rush to move starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, he isn’t entirely off the market either.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, the San Francisco 49ers are telling teams that Garoppolo will cost at least a first-round pick. Giardi expects that Garoppolo will stay with the team for the 2021 season if nobody meets their asking price. He named the New England Patriots as the team that inquired about his availability.

Judging by how quickly the report has gotten retweeted and ratio’d on Twitter, it’s pretty clear that the asking price is laughable. Garoppolo has played only one full season in his seven-year NFL career and has missed 33 games in the last four seasons.

And it’s not like Garoppolo is exactly putting up video game numbers in his best years either. In that one 16-game season he threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

While more than respectable, it’s a tough argument to make that they’re first-round pick-worthy numbers.

The 2021 offseason has already seen plenty of movement centering around quarterbacks. Pro Bowlers Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz have all been traded while Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are believed to be eyeing a move.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are expected to draft quarterbacks with the No. 1 and 2 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft respectively. That didn’t stop the 49ers from trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 to position themselves to get one.

Ultimately, Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t seem to have a long-term future with the 49ers. But if San Francisco wants to get anything in return when Garoppolo leaves, they might want to lower their asking price.

Will Garoppolo be a San Francisco 49er for the 2021 season?

[Michael Giardi]