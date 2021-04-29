Report: 1 Word Used To Describe Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the NFC West franchise is expected to select a quarterback. What does this mean for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Most around the NFL seem to believe that Garoppolo will be traded.

The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Garoppolo. According to a report from Dale Arnold on Wednesday night, the Patriots were “working” on a potential move for the 49ers quarterback.

However, it doesn’t sound like anything is actually imminent.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter used one word to describe the chances of a Garoppolo trade heading into the NFL Draft tonight: “Remote.”

“Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, ‘remote.’ Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours,” he tweeted.

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, “remote.” Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

It’s obviously possible that things could change between now and the NFL Draft, but as of now, it doesn’t sound like a Garoppolo trade is happening anytime soon.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T.