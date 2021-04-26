Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors Swirling Before The Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and they are expected to take a quarterback. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have narrowed their choice to two players.

“As the 49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are Bama QB Mac Jones and NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two,” he reported on Sunday night.

What does this mean for Jimmy Garoppolo?

It’s possible that Jimmy G. will remain on the roster, either as a backup or an early-season starter, though there’s growing talk of a trade.

NBC Sports insider Peter King suggested in his weekly column that the 49ers could make Garoppolo more available than he’s been.

“It won’t surprise me if the Niners make Jimmy Garoppolo more available than he’s been. In other words, instead of trying to get a first-round pick for him, maybe considering taking a two for him. I wonder if the Patriots would deal the 46th pick in the draft, or their second-rounder in 2022, for their old friend,” King wrote on Sunday.

The 49ers could wait to deal Garoppolo, though the draft is often a good time for veteran trades.

The first round is scheduled to begin on Thursday night.