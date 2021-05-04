Jimmy Garoppolo Reacts To The 49ers Taking Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making the media rounds this morning. Not surprisingly, he was asked about his team’s decision to draft quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick last week.

Going into the draft, there were some indications Garoppolo might be done with the Niners. However, after the team picked Lance, a tantalizing talent who likely needs who needs some development before starting, San Francisco has seemingly renewed its commitment to Jimmy G.

To his credit, Garoppolo appears to be embracing his situation. It wasn’t that long ago that he was the young quarterback drafted behind Tom Brady in New England, so he knows a little bit about how Lance is feeling.

On the “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Show” on ESPN radio this morning, Garoppolo indicated he has no problem mentoring and competing with Lance.

“It’s kind of coming full circle,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “You go through this NFL career and you start as a young guy coming in. Tom kind of showed me the ropes. The competition between us was awesome. It really made me grow as a rookie and as a young player. So, that’s kind of what me and Trey, we’ll mold our relationship into that. But it will happen naturally. It’s one of those things you can’t force anything. Just let it come as it may.”

It seems like the only way Garoppolo is not starting Week 1 for the Niners is if he suffers an offseason injury. The latest report from NBC Sports’ Peter King says San Francisco would only consider trading Garoppolo if it got a first-round pick in return.

That doesn’t seem likely to happen at this point. Pretty much every NFL team seems set at quarterback as of right now, though we’re still waiting to see what happens with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.