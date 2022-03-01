On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Despite that injury, he’s still expected to be traded in the near future.

“49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer,” Schefter reported. “It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. Washington Commanders reporter John Keim suggested the team would have “lots to consider” if they planned to trade for Garoppolo.

“Some hesitation here because of JG injury history and potential cost — both in picks and $$ to extend. Doesn’t mean they wouldn’t try to get him, does mean lots to consider. Could make the low-cost FA potentially w/a rookie avenue more desirable (if the HR route fails),” he said.

Some hesitation here because of JG injury history and potential cost — both in picks and $$ to extend. Doesn't mean they wouldn't try to get him, does mean lots to consider. Could make the low-cost FA potentially w/a rookie avenue more desirable (if the HR route fails). https://t.co/CO5iUuUxhZ — John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2022

Others don’t believe Schefter when he says the surgery won’t impact Garoppolo’s trade value.

“It will impact his trade value tho,” 49ers writer Grant Cohn said.

It will impact his trade value tho. https://t.co/BmiYRIkGQJ — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) March 1, 2022

Some fans of opposing teams hope their respective team steers clear of a potential Garoppolo trade.

“Jimmy Garoppolo has played in one full season during his 8 year NFL career. I hope the Broncos steer clear,” one analyst said.

Jimmy Garoppolo has played in one full season during his 8 year NFL career. I hope the Broncos steer clear. https://t.co/lracHw44pJ — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 1, 2022

Where will Garoppolo land next?