Jimmy Garoppolo Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but his days with the franchise appear to be numbered.

On Wednesday night, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a video of Garoppolo throwing at the 49ers' practice facility.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. However, he looked pretty sharp in this video.

Maiocco mentioned the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks as potential suitors for Garoppolo.

NFL fans believe the Browns make the most sense for Garoppolo. That is, of course, if Deshaun Watson gets suspended for more than six games.

For any team interested in Garoppolo, it's worth noting that he's doing well in his recovery.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

Eventually, the 49ers will have to move on from Garoppolo. After all, they've stated that it's Trey Lance's team.