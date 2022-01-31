Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Undergoing Offseason Surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played through a bunch of injuries this year. But now that his season is over, he’s getting ready to go under the knife to fix one of his lingering issues.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via NinersWire, Garoppolo is preparing to get surgery on his injured thumb. Per the report, his recovery time is set to run four to six weeks.

Garoppolo had the second-most prolific season of his career in 2021. He started 16 of 17 games and completed 68.3-percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns. Garoppolo led the NFL in yards per completion.

The San Francisco 49ers largely made it to the NFC Championship Game in spite of Garoppolo, rather than because of him. In wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers he averaged only 150 passing yards and didn’t throw a touchdown.

Unfortunately for the 49ers – and Jimmy Garoppolo – he couldn’t do enough in the NFC Championship Game to reach the Super Bowl for a second time in three years. The thumb injury might have played a role in that.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have already drafted Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future. Garoppolo may not have a future in the Bay Area.

If he does get let go in the offseason, he’ll probably be a hot commodity given his experience.

Have we seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform?