Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Will Only Be Traded In 1 Scenario

For the past week, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have said that Jimmy Garoppolo will remain on their roster for the 2021 season. However, there aren’t too many fans buying that.

When a team like the San Francisco 49ers mortgages as many future first-round picks as they did for Trey Lance, you expect the young quarterback to get as many starting reps as possible. That might not be the case though this fall, especially if Garoppolo remains on the roster.

Garoppolo has dealt with plenty of injuries over the past four years, but he knows Shanahan’s system and has proven to be serviceable when healthy. During the 2019 season, he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Even though Garoppolo has some trade value at this stage in his career, NFL writer Peter King believes there’s only one scenario that would allow San Francisco to trade him this year.

In the question portion of this week’s Football Morning in America column, King was asked if there’s still a landing spot for Garoppolo. King’s response was pretty interesting to say the least.

“Only if a team offers a first-round pick to San Francisco,” King replied, via NBC Sports. “There’s a reason why the Niners continued to drive a hard bargain with Garoppolo, asking for a first-round pick in return. Only once in four seasons of the Shanahan-Lynch era has a quarterback started all the way through a season, and that was the Super Bowl season. What a disaster it would be if the Niners traded Garoppolo and Lance got hurt in training camp. So it’s likely that the 49ers will keep Garoppolo for this season, then look to move him or cut him next March.”

We’re not so sure there’s an NFL team out there willing to trade a first-round pick for Garoppolo.

New England was considered the favorite to land Garoppolo earlier this year, but quarterback is no longer a need now that Mac Jones is on the roster.

If a trade doesn’t materialize over the next two months, a quarterback competition between Garoppolo and Lance could take place during training camp.