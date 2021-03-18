Joe Flacco Reportedly Visiting With NFC Team On Thursday

More and more NFL teams are getting the quarterback situations squared away in free agency this spring, but the San Fransisco 49ers have yet to fully do so. According to a report on Thursday, the NFC West franchise may be getting some sorely needed veteran experience in the room.

Long-time NFL vet Joe Flacco will reportedly meet with the 49ers later today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The 36-year-old last played for the Jets in 2020, actually starting four games for the 2-14 organization.

Injuries and age have caught up with Flacco over the last few seasons, turning him into a journeyman, back-up man at the position. He stepped in admirably for the Jets last year, when Sam Darnold was hurt, completing just north of 56 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Although his starting days are far behind him, the former Super Bowl MVP can provide leadership and a veteran presence to the 49ers locker room. With Nick Mullens on his way out the door, the position is Flacco’s for the taking.

The #49ers are hosting veteran QB Joe Flacco on a visit, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A potential experienced backup behind Jimmy G. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

San Fransisco’s quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into late March. Many are unsure that Jimmy Garoppolo is the man for the job after multiple injury-riddled seasons. Over the past three years, the former second round pick has played in only 28 games, including just six in 2020.

When healthy, Garoppolo has thrived in Kyle Shanahan’s system. In 2019, he helped carry the 49ers to a 13-3 record and a spot opposite the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl VIII. That season, he threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a 69 percent completion percentage.

General manager John Lynch said there’s “no doubt” that Garapolo will be back in San Fransisco in 2021. If that’s the case, he could use a veteran back-up like Joe Flacco to learn from.