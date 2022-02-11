Joe Montana Asked To Name The NFL’s GOAT After Tom Brady’s Retirement

Joe Montana doesn’t do a lot of media appearances or use social media much. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of thoughts on the past, present and future of the NFL – particularly who the top player in the game is.

In his recent interview with TheSpun’s own Andrew McCarty, the four-time Super Bowl champion was asked to weigh in on the “GOAT” conversation. Despite the title currently belonging to Tom Brady even after his retirement, Montana argued that NFL legend Otto Graham deserved to be in the conversation.

Montana pointed out that Graham won 11 championships with the Cleveland Browns in the pre-Super Bowl era. He said that the game was so different back then that Graham deserves to be in the conversation.

“Well, obviously Tom has had a tremendous career. The hard part is trying to compare eras. I mean this is what, Super Bowl 56. The NFL has been around for 100 years. There was a guy way back, Otto Graham, who won 11 championships before there were Super Bowls. I mean the game was just so different, the ball might not have even been the same shape back then. If you watch him, it’s just hard to compare guys.”

Otto Graham is considered one of the NFL’s all-time legends. He was voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1950s, the 75th anniversary team and the 100th anniversary team.

But while Graham did lead the Browns to league championship games in each of his 10 NFL seasons, he won seven titles – tied with Tom Brady – not 11. Four came in the All-American Football Conference before the Browns joined the NFL in 1950, and then won another three in the NFL.

That isn’t to say that Graham doesn’t rank among the all-time greats. But Tom Brady still measures up pretty well to him.

Does Otto Graham belong in the GOAT conversation with Tom Brady?