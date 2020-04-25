The San Francisco 49ers are officially saying goodbye to one of the best players in recent franchise history. Joe Staley announced his retirement moments ago.

On Friday, word came out that the Niners were involved in a potential trade for Washington Redskins star Trent Williams. That move was made official today. San Francisco sent a fifth-round pick this year, and a 2021 third-round pick for the star offensive lineman, who had been trying to force a trade since the fall.

With that news, many believed it signaled retirement for Staley. The 35-year old was the team’s first-round pick back in 2007, and played his entire career in San Francisco. When the trade came through, Schefter reported that Staley was expected to call it a career.

“After 13 incredible seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and many recent months of consideration, it is with very mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement from the NFL,” Staley wrote in his announcement. “The game of football has been a true passion of mine since I was 8, but my body is telling me it is time.” He went on to thank his family, everyone with the Niners organization, and the diehard fans who have supported him.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/V2VB2xKDzp — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) April 25, 2020

“To the 49er Faithful,” Joe Staley added. “You emrbaced this kid from Central Michigan, with a loud and obnoxious personality, with open arms, and I am grateful. I hope I made you all proud with my effort and commitment every time I took the field. While I wish we had at least one of the Super Bowls I was fortunate enough to play in, this franchise has never been in better hands and had more promise. Stay committed and loud, the players hear you. I thank you.”

Per reports, Staley told the team about his intentions recently. That allowed the 49ers to target his replacement this weekend, with the NFL Draft going on. Williams is one of the best offensive tackles in the league, the San Francisco should be able to slide him in pretty seamlessly.

At the end of his letter, Staley indicated his hope that he will stay with the organization in some capacity. The six-time Pro Bowler and NFL 2010s All-Decade team member is a fan-favorite, so that seems likely.

