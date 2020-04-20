John Lynch Reveals 49ers WR Is On Trading Block

Three days before the NFL Draft and it seems like the San Francisco 49ers are open for business. General manager John Lynch confirmed one of the team’s veterans is indeed on the trading block.

In a conference call with media today, Lynch confirmed the teams is in the process of trade discussions involving wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin has been with San Francisco the last three seasons.

Earlier today, a report from The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi indicated that several 49ers were being made available for trades. One of those players was Goodwin.

In nine games last season, Goodwin caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve in December and missed San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV.

Goodwin, who began his career in Buffalo in 2013, had his best pro season with the 49ers in 2017. That year, he started all 16 games and totaled 962 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions.

Presumably, several Niner vets are being mentioned as trade candidates so the team can clear up salary space and land additional draft picks for this weekend.

While San Francisco owns two first-round selections (Nos. 13 and 31), the team holds no picks in Rounds 2-4. Acquiring one or two in that range seems to be a top priority.

The 49ers have five picks between Rounds 5-through-7.