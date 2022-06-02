John Lynch Announces Decision On 49ers Star Deebo Samuel

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel hasn't shied away from expressing his displeasure with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be traded anytime soon.

While at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about Samuel's future with the team.

Lynch told those in attendance that Samuel will be a member of the 49ers this upcoming season.

“Well, we haven’t traded him. And I’ve used the word ‘fool’ — I’d be a fool to trade him — so no,” Lynch said. “And so, yes — he’ll be a part of the 49ers this year.”

Samuel hasn't shown up for OTAs, but the 49ers remain confident that Samuel will join the team at some point this offseason.

Last week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he believes the team's relationship with Samuel will be repaired.

"Yeah, of course I do," Shanahan said. "I thought that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time. I feel the same, if not stronger."

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the 49ers want him to be fully committed, they'll most likely need to offer him a lucrative extension.