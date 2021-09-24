John Lynch Asked About Signing Richard Sherman

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of defensive backs. Richard Sherman’s available. Will John Lynch make a move and sign the veteran free agent?

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He was involved in a domestic incident back in July, which probably caused teams to steer clear during the preseason. But it’s only a matter of time before he gets another opportunity.

Sherman most recently played for the 49ers. He spent the last three years with the organization before both parted ways at the end of the 2020 season. Could a reunion be in the works?

Lynch said on Friday that the 49ers aren’t interested in signing Sherman at the moment. But that could change at some point during the season.

“We’re good with where we are at,” Lynch said in regards to his team’s defensive back situation, via Pro Football Talk. “Who knows? We could need him down the road. Most of all, I’m pulling for him and his family. He’s going to overcome this and do great things.”

49ers G.M. John Lynch doesn't rule out adding CB Richard Sherman at some point "down the road." https://t.co/dPiK7PqzPo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2021

The 49ers haven’t had much trouble defending the pass just yet. They’re off to a 2-0 start with wins over Detroit and Philadelphia. We’ll learn a ton about this team on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers.

If San Francisco struggles to defend the Green Bay passing attack, maybe then the 49ers will consider adding Sherman.

For now, though, John Lynch and the 49ers are happy with who they got in the secondary.