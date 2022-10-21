John Lynch Asked If Rams Interest In Christian McCaffrey Facilitated Trade

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: General Manager John Lynch signs autographs for fans prior to their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch made a huge splash on Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams also showed interest in McCaffrey. However, they were beat out by their division rival.

Speaking to the media Friday, Lynch was asked if the Rams' interest in McCaffrey played a factor in trade negotiations. His response was interesting to say the least.

"That's always an interesting question because I always say, 'It's about us'... but I also know the fastest way to success is winning your division," Lynch said. "Sure glad he's here and not there."

Ironically enough, McCaffrey just played against the Rams last week. He had 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards in that game.

McCaffrey, who will wear No. 23 for the 49ers, was present for this Friday's practice. His role for Week 7 is unclear.

Of course, the 49ers didn't acquire McCaffrey just to have him for Week 7. The hope here is that he gives them the boost they need to win the NFC West.