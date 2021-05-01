49ers GM John Lynch Has Honest Comment About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite mortgaging three first-round picks just to select Trey Lance in this year’s draft, the San Francisco 49ers aren’t ready to cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo just yet.

On Thursday night, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt that Garoppolo would have the inside track at the starting job for the 2021 season.

“It’s going to be very hard for a rookie to come in and beat Jimmy Garoppolo out. He’s a very good player,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I like the situation that we are in. Now, we’ll see where Trey’s at. We’ll see how he does at OTAs. I love that we’re getting those. I love that he’s going to be here tomorrow. But Jimmy’s our quarterback right now.”

NFL fans were skeptical of Shanahan’s comments at first because they thought Garoppolo would get traded. That was until 49ers general manager John Lynch announced that Garoppolo isn’t going anywhere soon.

During today’s press conference, Lynch said that San Francisco’s preference throughout this process was to keep Garoppolo on its roster.

“That was our preference to draft a quarterback and keep Jimmy, provided somebody didn’t come and blow us away [with a trade offer],” Lynch said. “They [the York ownership] gave us that commitment. We’re happy to have that situation because it’s a very strong one.”

John Lynch on the Garoppolo $:

When healthy, Garoppolo is good enough to get the 49ers to the playoffs. Unfortunately, his injury history in the NFL is very concerning.

The 49ers will eventually hand the keys over to Lance and allow him to run Shanahan’s system. But if he needs some time to learn and develop, Garoppolo will be under center to start the 2021 season.