John Lynch Has Injury Update On 49ers RB Tevin Coleman

Just when you think San Francisco’s backfield is about to be led by undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty, the 49ers announce that a familiar face could return to action this weekend against the Seahawks.

According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, the team gave running back Tevin Coleman a “heavy workload” during Thursday’s practice. He hasn’t played since Week 2, but it sounds like the Indiana product is trending in the right direction.

During his appearance on KNBR, Lynch added that Coleman’s availability for this Sunday will depend on how his knee responds this afternoon.

If the 49ers can give Coleman another solid workload this afternoon, he’ll be in good shape to play this weekend. If not, the offense will have to rely on Hasty and Jerick McKinnon.

John Lynch says on @knbr that RB Tevin Coleman got a heavy workload in practice Thursday and the #49ers are “hopeful” he’ll be available for Sunday’s game vs. #Seahawks. How Coleman's knee responds today will be key, Lynch said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 30, 2020

Coleman has just 18 carries for 30 yards this season. Those numbers aren’t encouraging by any means, but he knows Shanahan’s system better than any tailback on the roster.

With injuries piling up for San Francisco, it would be nice to see Coleman rejoin his teammates. After all, the 49ers won’t have Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson for at least the next two games.

San Francisco will release its final injury report of the week later today, which will include Coleman’s status for this Sunday’s game.

Regardless if Coleman plays, the 49ers will need to control time of possession this week if they want to defeat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.