John Lynch Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr

A lot of NFL general managers are likely feeling the pressure to put in a waiver claim for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today. Among them is San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, who had a rather telling comment.

Lynch was asked if he’s going to be among the teams making a claim for Beckham today. The 49ers GM replied that the team will consider it if they feel Beckham can “make ourselves better.”

“What I can assure you is we’re always trying to make ourselves better and if we have an opportunity to do so, we will. I’ll leave it at that for strategic reasons.”

When pressed, Lynch insisted that the next question be asked.

Obviously, that’s not a no from Lynch. And 49ers fans are now engaging in all sorts of speculation on social media.

#49ers GM John Lynch if he's making a claim on #OdellBeckhamJr (to @knbrmurph)

Stay tuned?

"Next question" — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 5, 2021

“It would make the WR group of the 49ers’ more equal to the Cards, Rams and Seahawks in talent. Right now we are running last to them even though Deebo has been great in 2021,” one Twitter user replied.

“In other words, we ain’t getting him lol,” a more pessimistic fan said.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic pointed out that Lynch tried to acquire Beckham before. But he doesn’t know if the team has the same level of interest now as they did in 2019.

Shanahan and Lynch have tried to acquire OBJ in the past. Don't know what'll happen this time, but they definitely have had interest before. https://t.co/HE0ik7AD12 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 5, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a one-catch, six-yard performance in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. After a testy week, he Browns negotiated his release from the team.

We’ll find out later today whether Beckham will be a 49er, a player on another team, or a free agent.