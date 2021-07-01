John Lynch Has Telling Admission On This 49ers Roster

Two seasons ago, the San Francisco 49ers came out of nowhere to win the NFC. One season later, their championship core was decimated by injuries.

So what does the 2021 season have in store for the 49ers? Though it’s too early to tell what’ll happen, general manager John Lynch is very confident in his roster.

Lynch told reporters on Wednesday that he believes the current roster is better, deeper and more talented than the one that went to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season. That’s high praise for this year’s group of players.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan somewhat agreed with Lynch’s take, saying this year’s roster “has a chance” to be better than the Super Bowl team. He added that “there’s a hell of a lot of work ahead” of reaching that goal.

The 49ers did an excellent job of retaining most of their key free agents this offseason, striking new deals with Kyle Juszczyk, Jason Verrett and Trent Williams. Lynch also brought in a few new faces in free agency, signing veteran center Alex Mack and versatile linebacker Samson Ebukam.

We also can’t forget what San Francisco did in this year’s draft, trading up to the No. 3 spot to select Trey Lance from North Dakota State. He certainly has the potential to be a game-changer in Shanahan’s system.

With players like Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury, the 49ers should be considered contenders in the NFC. All they have to do now is stay healthy over the course of a 17-game season.