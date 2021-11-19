John Lynch Has Telling Comment On RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers are going to wait until game-time on Sunday to make a decision on Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell suffered a broken finger during the 49ers’ stunning 31-10 win over the Rams on Monday night. It required minor surgery, putting his availability for San Francisco’s upcoming game in jeopardy.

John Lynch admitted on Friday morning that the 49ers will wait until Sunday morning to decide whether or not Mitchell will play against the Jaguars.

“We will see. He had type of break they thought he could function. But surgery might have been different than we anticipated,” Lynch revealed. “Pain tolerance is not an issue, but he has to be able to function. We will take it till game time.”

With that being said, head coach Kyle Shanahan is fairly confident Elijah Mitchell will be able to give it a go this Sunday.

It’ll come down to the progress Mitchell makes over next 24 hours.

“He just had [the procedure] yesterday,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “Today, it’s not good enough to practice. I think he’ll go Sunday, but we’ve got to see it day to day.”

If Elijah Mitchell can’t give it a go, the 49ers will turn to Jeff Wilson. The backup running back isn’t your typical backup. He’s more than capable of carrying the workload in Mitchell’s absence.

Even if Mitchell’s close to 100 percent, the 49ers may play it safe. San Francisco should be able to take down Jacksonville without him.

The 49ers clash with the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.