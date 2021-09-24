John Lynch Has Unfortunate Injury Update On RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers entered this season with one of the deepest backfields in the NFL. After just two games, nearly all that depth is gone.

Following the 49ers’ win over the Lions in Week 1, veteran tailback Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury that required season-ending surgery. It was a tough pill to swallow at first, but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still had some intriguing options at running back on his roster.

Well, that was until nearly the entire backfield got hurt against the Eagles last Sunday. JaMycal Hasty suffered a high-ankle sprain, Elijah Mitchell hurt his shoulder, and Trey Sermon had to be placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Mitchell has been the most productive running back for the 49ers through Week 2 of the regular season, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he might have to miss this Sunday’s showdown against the Packers because of a nagging shoulder injury.

While on KNBR Radio this Friday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Mitchell is “very questionable” for Sunday’s game.

John Lynch on KNBR said that 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is “very questionable” for Sunday. Trey Sermon is still in the concussion protocol, but that still seems to be trending well — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 24, 2021

Mitchell has missed the last two practices for San Francisco due to his injury. If he can’t participate at all this Friday, he’ll most likely be ruled out.

Fortunately for the 49ers, it sounds like Sermon is trending in the right direction. In fact, he could clear concussion protocol before this weekend.

Since most of their backfield is injured right now, the 49ers may have to utilize Jacques Patrick on Sunday. He just signed with the team earlier this week.