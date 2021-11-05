John Lynch Has Promising Update On RB Jeff Wilson Jr

The San Francisco 49ers‘ backfield could receive a boost for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. could be active for the first time this season.

Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in May that forced him to miss all of training camp and the preseason. On Wednesday, however, he returned to practice.

Although the 49ers haven’t revealed Wilson’s status for Week 9, the latest update on him is promising to say the least.

49ers general manager John Lynch said there’s a chance the team activates Wilson off the PUP list for Sunday’s game.

John Lynch said there’s a chance the #49ers activate Jeff Wilson of PUP to play Sunday. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 5, 2021

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Lynch discussed how Wilson has looked since returning to practice. So far, so good.

“He’s practiced twice,” Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone. “He came back, Thursday, really good from Wednesday, and the hope is that he comes back this morning the same way. I know this: Jeff has worked his tail off and really been off to the side, replicating practice and even doing a little bit more. So, he’s in tremendous shape.”

Last season, Wilson had 600 rushing yards and 133 receiving yards for the 49ers. If he returns to the field this Sunday, he should take some of the pressure off rookie running back Elijah Mitchell.

The 49ers should announce an official decision on Wilson after Friday’s practice.