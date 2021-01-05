John Lynch Offers An Update On Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers’ injury-ridden 2020 season began when Nick Bosa went down on the turf at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL that day. It proved to be just the first domino to fall in a long line of Niner injuries throughout the 2020 season.

The 49ers, just a season after winning the NFC and coming just a few plays short of beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, fell to 6-10 this year. Call it an excuse if you’d like, but injuries were and are to blame.

Fortunately, Bosa is working his way back from his ACL tear and should be ready to go for the 2021 season, per GM John Lynch.

“Bosa is doing great in his recovery,” Lynch said this week, via Pro Football Talk. “He had a significant injury to his knee but like everything in life, he attacks it head on and 100 percent. The only thing with him is pulling him back so he’s not doing too much. … He’s making tremendous progress, we’re very pleased with where he’s at.”

This is about as encouraging an update could be. Nick Bosa is critical to the Niners’ success in coming years.

During his rookie season, Bosa emerged as one of the best defensive lineman in the league. Some even went as far to argue he was the best player on the field in Super Bowl LIV.

If he returns in time for the 2021 season (at full health), the Niners defense should return to its 2019 form.