John Lynch Offers Injury Update On Tight End George Kittle

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers tries to get away from K'Von Wallace #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been out for the past two weeks due to a groin injury. Though he hasn't practiced in a while, general manager John Lynch is holding out hope for this Sunday.

During a radio appearance Friday, Lynch revealed that he won't slam the door shut on Kittle's availability for the 49ers' upcoming clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

"With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said on KNBR Radio. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready."

Kittle was listed as "DNP" on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday.

If Kittle misses practice once again this Friday, he'll most likely be listed as doubtful.

When healthy, Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the game. Last year, the Iowa product hauled in 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Kittle's eventual return should only help second-year quarterback Trey Lance's development. Until then, the 49ers will need to lean heavily on Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and their rushing attack.

The 49ers will announce Kittle's status for Week 2 later this afternoon.