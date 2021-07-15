John Lynch Reacts To The Situation With Richard Sherman

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was at the center of a scary incident earlier this week. He is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed in a construction zone, broke into his in-laws’ house and resisted arrest.

Even though Sherman isn’t currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers, general manager John Lynch reached out to the Sherman family to see if he can help them during this time.

“More than anything, just praying for them. They’re good people,” Lynch said. “Just praying that they find their way through this and we’ll support them any way we can.”

This is a very classy gesture from Lynch, who signed Sherman to a three-year, $39 million contract back in 2018.

Sherman is expected to appear before a judge this Thursday. At this time, he remains incarcerated.

The NFLPA released a statement on Wednesday since Sherman is vice president of their executive committee.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us,” the NFLPA said.

Hopefully, we’ll have a better understanding of Sherman’s situation later today.