John Lynch Reportedly Makes Decision On Lucrative TV Offer

John Lynch has reportedly decided not to take a massive offer to be on television for the 2022 NFL season.

Lynch met with Amazon about a broadcasting job for next season and reportedly declined the offer. Per Andrew Marchand he could’ve tripled his salary, which is around $5M as the 49ers GM.

That means that Lynch could’ve made $15M per year to be on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football package.

Amazon reached out to Lynch, according to sources. There was a dinner. Lynch probably could have tripled his salary, which is reportedly around $5M as the GM. Lynch, I'm told, declined and wanted to remain in the front office. https://t.co/kq6YQ94KTj https://t.co/yw7PQBUxX1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2022

With Amazon broadcasting Thursday night Football exclusively next season, it’s no surprise that it wants to swing for the fences.

This will be the first time that Amazon will broadcast NFL games and the company will want the best of the best. There have also been rumors that it’ll pursue Al Michaels to be the lead play-by-play voice since his contract with NBC is now up.

Lynch has a lot to do this offseason as San Francisco’s GM and it starts with trading Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey Lance is ready to take over as the starting quarterback which means Garoppolo will want to start for another team.

Lynch will also look to improve in some other areas of the roster as the 49ers look to go on another deep playoff run next year.