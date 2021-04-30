John Lynch Reveals What Packers Said About Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers made a bold decision on Thursday night, selecting Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Prior to that selection though, the front office considered all options.

It was reported earlier today that San Francisco expressed interest in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That report came out after Adam Schefter announced that the three-time MVP wanted out.

NFL fans were unsure if the 49ers actually had interest in Rodgers. Well, general manager John Lynch confirmed those rumors just moments ago.

After the 49ers drafted Lance in the first round, Lynch admit that he called the Packers this afternoon to see what they wanted for Rodgers. However, his conversation with Green Bay didn’t last very long.

“Yeah, we inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation,” Lynch said. “It wasn’t happening.”

It’s already been announced that Green Bay has no plans to trade Rodgers at this time. Lynch’s comments should validate that report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While it would be fun to see Rodgers on the 49ers for the final years of his career, the franchise has to be thrilled with their selection tonight. Lance has the talent to become the next superstar quarterback in the NFL.

As for Rodgers, it sounds like his standoff with the Packers will last a bit longer.