John Lynch Reveals Why 49ers Made Surprising Cut

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers answers questions from the media on Day 2 of the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers released running back Trey Sermon, a 2021 third-round pick.

Sermon failed to make a major impact in his rookie season with San Francisco, but it still was noteworthy that the team parted ways with him before his second campaign.

The reasoning for the decision was simple though, according to 49ers general manager John Lynch. Sermon got beat out for his spot by JP Mason, an undrafted free agent.

“The bottom line, JP Mason just played too well, and we felt like he made our team better,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And the hard part of that equation is, on Trey, it’s been much-chronicled, his readiness last year. Not that he wasn’t ready. He wasn’t ready to play like we felt we needed him to last year. To Trey’s credit, he was challenged, and he answered the bell in every way this year. So, really proud of Trey for that.”

In his lone season with the Niners, Sermon rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. He appeared in nine games and made two starts.

Considering he's only 23, there's a strong chance someone claims Sermon on waivers in the coming days.

If not, the former Oklahoma and Ohio State star could conceivably end up back with San Francisco's practice squad.