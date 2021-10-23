During an appearance on KNBR this Friday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Jon Gruden’s departure from Las Vegas. Additionally, he provided an update on Gruden’s mindset after his past comments came to light.

Lynch, who played for Gruden in Tampa Bay, revealed that his former head coach has expressed remorse for his “horrifying” comments from several years ago.

“I had the opportunity during the bye week, I reached out, and was surprised he actually called me back, and had a good conversation,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He feels a tremendous amount of remorse, as he should. And that’s what you do; you reach out to people and say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking and praying for you.’ And I simply said, ‘Hey, when you’re ready, give me a call,’ and he did.

“We shared some thoughts — I’ll leave that private — but he is extremely remorseful and understands he’s got to make up for that however he can. And I think those are his actions. And that’s the only thing he can do at this point.”

The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.

Lynch admit that he was shocked when he found out about Gruden’s emails.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that to be his heart,” Lynch said. “And those things were … horrifying. That’s just not something I would think would come out of his mouth.”

Only time will tell if Gruden can learn from his mistakes.