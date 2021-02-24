49ers GM John Lynch Sends Clear Message About Jimmy Garoppolo

Several quarterbacks have been linked to the San Francisco 49ers over the past month, but the reality is Jimmy Garoppolo remains the No. 1 option on their depth chart at this very moment.

Garoppolo showed serious potential during the regular season in 2019, throwing for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. He struggled in the postseason for the 49ers, however, and then missed the majority of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.

Things took an interesting turn earlier this month, when San Francisco had interest in acquiring Matthew Stafford from Detroit. Ironically enough, he went to the 49ers’ division rival in Los Angeles.

Although it doesn’t seem like the 49ers are truly sold on their current quarterback for the 2021 season, general manager John Lynch had a telling response when asked if there’s any doubt that Garoppolo will be back.

“No,” Lynch said, via Full Press Coverage. “Not at all. I really believe that.”

Lynch did acknowledge that San Francisco will have to upgrade its quarterback room as a whole in the event that Garoppolo goes down again.

“Being available is a big part of this thing. “So we probably as a stated goal we have to insulate ourselves better. We got to have better options if he’s not there.”

The 49ers do own the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft, so they could be in the market for a Justin Fields or Trey Lance if they slide down the board.

However, it sounds like Lynch is all in on going back to Garoppolo at quarterback for the 2021 season.