The future of Jimmy Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers remains a contentious subject as we approach free agency and the new NFL league year. But 49ers GM John Lynch had an interesting update on the situation.

Appearing on Good Morning Football this week, Lynch said that the team has received a lot of interest in Garoppolo. He said that the situation is “active and fluid” and that the team is “loving” how quarterback Trey Lance is developing.

“That situation is active and fluid. A lot of teams have interest in him. It’s pretty obvious that we put a lot into Trey Lance. And (we’re) loving the development of Trey,” Lynch said.

Fans have been clamoring for Garoppolo to be cut or traded this offseason following his struggles in the NFC Championship Game. He’s been the 49ers’ starter for the last three years.

For the 49ers-will-retain-Jimmy Garoppolo crowd, here's John Lynch on @gmfb this a.m. from Indy: "That situation is active and fluid. A lot of teams have interest in him. It's pretty obvious that we put a lot into Trey Lance. And (we're) loving the development of Trey." — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 2, 2022

In five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo has started just 45 games due to injuries. But he’s done well when healthy, going 31-14 while completing 67.7-percent of his passes.

Garoppolo previously led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, but came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. The following year he started just six years before a season-ending injury.

This past year the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall. But Garoppolo kept Lance from winning the starting job and led the team to the playoffs.

Judging by the interest, the 49ers can potentially get a lot if they decide to move on from him.

Has Jimmy Garoppolo played his final down with the 49ers?