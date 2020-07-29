John Lynch Shares Why 49ers Didn’t Trade For Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams is heading West, having been traded by the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The move put an end to what had been an increasingly bitter feud between the All-Pro safety and the team that drafted him back in 2017. In the days and weeks leading up to the deal, it had been apparent that the differences between Adams and the Jets were irreconciliable.

New York’s loss is Seattle’s gain, but the Seahawks weren’t the only contending team interested in Adams. On the flip side, the two-time Pro Bowler reportedly had a list of seven preferred trade destinations.

One of those teams was the San Francisco 49ers. Coming off a 13-3 season, it would have made sense from a personnel standpoint for San Francisco to add Adams to an already formidable defense. However, financially, such a move would have been untenable, according to 49ers GM John Lynch.

Lynch told reporters today that acquiring Adams “just wasn’t a reality for us,” given the salary-cap ramifications.

Lynch on Jamal Adams: He said the #49ers' salary-cap situation didn't allow for adding Adams, who is looking for a new deal. "It just wasn't a reality for us," he said. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 28, 2020

This is pretty sound logic, and we can’t blame Lynch for making this decision after weighing his options.

Of course, now the 49ers have to deal with Jamal Adams in their own division, where they’ll face him two times a season. Adams is under contract through 2021, and he and the Seahawks have agreed he will play out at least this year on his rookie deal.