John Lynch Sums Up 49ers’ Mindset For Thursday Night

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are prepared for the start of the 2021 NFL Draft this Thursday.

There’s no front office under more pressure in this year’s draft than the ‘Niners. Lynch and Shanahan are going all-in with the No. 3 overall pick. The quarterback they choose will dictate both Lynch’s and Shanahan’s future and legacy.

Both understand the pressure they’re facing, but there’s no better way to overcome such pressure than to prepare. The 49ers appear to be well-prepared for what’s to come this Thursday night.

Lynch told reporters on Monday this pre-draft process is the most thorough he’s ever been apart of. Frankly, San Francisco is prepared for Thursday night.

49ers' GM John Lynch: "Our job it to make the right decision….This process has been as thorough as any one I've been a part of." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

The Niners have yet to unveil who they’ll select with the No. 3 overall pick. It comes down to Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Most believe Jones is the pick. He fits with what Kyle Shanahan likes to work with. The former Alabama star is deadly accurate and an excellent pure pocket-passer.

Fields is a true dual-threat, and is able to make big plays out of the pocket. Lance is more a blend of the two. The former North Dakota State is able to stand tough in the pocket or escape and make plays with his legs.

Whichever quarterback the Niners pick will eventually be their new starting quarterback. It’s fairly obvious at this point Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the guy for the job.