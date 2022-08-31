John Lynch's Old Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: General Manager John Lynch signs autographs for fans prior to their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers made a notable move this Wednesday, releasing running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie, the Ohio State product had 167 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

What made the 49ers' decision to release Sermon this Wednesday so surprising was the fact that general manager John Lynch spoke highly of him just a week ago.

"Throughout training camp he has been one of our best players," Lynch said of Sermon.

Lynch's recent comment has resurfaced on Twitter. Fans are pointing out how poorly this comment aged.

"This aged well," one fan sarcastically said.

"Don't believe anything from this organization," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "5 days ago, I love the NFL and the things coaches and GMs say to the media lol."

Sermon is subject to waivers, which means he may not get the chance to choose his next team.

If Sermon clears waivers, he'll get to explore the open market. However, that's considered unlikely at this time.