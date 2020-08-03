Former Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed Signs With New Team

Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed is reportedly back in the NFL.

Reed, 30, is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he’s healthy. The former Florida Gators standout was a Pro Bowler in 2016. Reed, a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has 329 career catches for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Reed has dealt with multiple concussions over the course of his career. He’s reportedly suffered seven concussions and was released by Washington following his latest one in 2019.

Reed is making a comeback ahead of the 2020 season. According to multiple reports, Reed has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the deal is incentive-laden. He’ll provide the 49ers’ offense with another weapon following their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Former Washington Football Team Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed reached agreement on an incentive-laden, one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, sources tell ESPN. Reed is 30, has a history of concussions, but when healthy – as he is now – he is one of the game’s elite tight ends. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2020

As Schefter notes, Reed is going to a familiar situation. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was an assistant for the Redskins during Reed’s early seasons in Washington.

The two are now reunited in San Francisco.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan worked with Jordan Reed in Washington. Now reunite out in SF. https://t.co/Dz1RI0ZUQG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2020

Reed has not played in an NFL game since 2018, when he played in 13 contests and caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2015, when he had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.