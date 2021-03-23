49ers Veteran Makes His Thoughts On Jimmy G. Extremely Clear

The future of the San Fransisco 49ers quarterback situation has been a hot topic this offseason with multiple high-profile names connected to the franchise at one point or another. Nevertheless, the organization’s front office seems set on sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo to start the 2021 campaign.

The 29-year-old quarterback is coming off of another frustrating, injury-ridden season that saw him play in just six games for the 49ers. San Fransisco stumbled along to a 6-10 record, and a last place finish in the NFC West, only a year after making a run to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo still has his defenders and among them is 49ers veteran Kyle Juszczyk. The versatile fullback recently signed a massive contract extension to keep him in San Fransisco, where he thinks Garoppolo is still the guy the team needs to win games.

“I absolutely believe that Jimmy will be our quarterback this year,” Juszczyk said in an appearance on Good Morning Football. “I think John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan], they’ve made that very clear. They haven’t wavered. Jimmy’s our guy. He’s going to be starting Week 1 and he’s going to do what he does. He’s going to get us back to winning. He has a proven record of winning. The guy is just a winner. When he’s out there, we win games.”

Garoppolo has gone 22-8 as the 49ers starter since he landed in San Fransisco in 2017. Since he took over the gig full-time in 2018, he’s missed out on 23 games in a span of just three seasons.

General manager John Lynch has committed to Garoppolo time and time again this offseason, but the 29-year-old quarterback continues to be mentioned in trade rumors. For Juszczyk, that situation is out of the players control.

“I think that’s just out of our hands,” Juszczyk said. “I don’t think it really maters what he does. But what does matter is that when he gets in that huddle, [excluding] myself, there’s nine other guys that truly believe in him and believe that he can lead us and go down there and score. That’s what really matters is what’s around him and working with him. Those guys believe in him and I think he’s going to have a great season.”

Time will tell if Garoppolo can prove himself on the field with the 49ers in 2021.