Kyle Shanahan Addresses 49ers' Awkward Situation With Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing at training camp, but he's not practicing with the rest of the team.

Many fans believe Garoppolo's relationship with the 49ers has reached a point where things are just awkward.

On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed this "awkward situation" with Garoppolo.

Shanahan revealed that Garoppolo and the team mutually agreed to have him work out on his own time.

"If Jimmy wanted to be in every meeting and every single thing, we’d let him," Shanahan said. "When we asked that was accurate, he didn’t totally want that. He’s getting his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into."

Even though Garoppolo's time with the 49ers is nearing an end, Shanahan said the team's relationship with him hasn't changed.

"We have a real good relationship with Jimmy,” he told reporters. “There’s no secret here of what the situation is. I think he fully understands the situation. We fully understand the situation. So, we make the best of it."

It's unclear if the 49ers will find a trade partner for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has one year remaining on his current contract. His base salary for the upcoming season is $24.2 million.