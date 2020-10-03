Kyle Shanahan Addresses 49ers Player Retirement Speculation

On Friday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the injury to star pass rusher Dee Ford.

Ford played in the season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. However, he suffered an injury and later complained of neck tightness.

In the weeks since, the 49ers apparently saw a more serious injury. With Ford out the past few weeks, reporters started to question whether or not he would return to the field this season.

To take that a step further, some wondered if his career was in jeopardy. A reporter asked Shanahan if the word “retirement” has popped up in the team’s discussions about Ford.

Shanahan made it clear that’s not happening. Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“It’s not being discussed,” Shanahan said, “and I don’t want to say anything strong that people blow up, but it’s similar to what I said a couple of weeks ago. When you’re dealing with the back and things like that, everything’s a concern. Also, that stuff does loosen up just randomly, too. That’s why we’re playing it slow.”

Shanahan said he spoke with Ford shortly before the interview and the star pass rusher was doing well.

“I just saw him here a little bit in the hallway on my way here,” the coach said. “I think he’s doing better than he was a couple of weeks ago, that’s for sure. But, it’s something we’ve just got to be smart with and you can’t risk things when you’re dealing with that part of the body.”

After losing star pass rusher Nick Bosa and interior defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to torn ACLs, the 49ers could use Ford on the field.