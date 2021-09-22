Kyle Shanahan Addresses The Frank Gore Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers are so depleted at running back that fans are actually wondering if the front office would consider a reunion with Frank Gore.

Gore is undoubtedly the greatest running back to ever suit up for the 49ers. The future Hall of Famer is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about potentially adding Gore to his backfield. Surprisingly, he didn’t dismiss that idea.

“[We] would never fully rule that out,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Don’t know exactly where he is right now. There are a number of people in here who have a relationship with him. If that time ever comes when we need to do it and he wants to do it, we would never rule it out.”

The reason Shanahan hasn’t reached out to Gore yet is because he believes some of his injured running backs can return as early as this weekend.

“I would never put anything past Frank. If we gave him a little heads-up and some notice, he’ll always be ready. We thought it was a little early for that. Guys still have a chance of playing this week.

Raheem Mostert is out for the season due to a knee injury, JaMycal Hasty is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and Trey Sermon is currently in concussion protocol. The only tailback from the Week 1 roster who is somewhat healthy is Elijah Mitchell, but even he is nursing a shoulder injury.

At this point, calling up Gore to see if he’d want to play in San Francisco for a few weeks isn’t the worst idea in the world.

Gore, 38, spent last season with the New York Jets. Despite being way past his prime, he still managed to have 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2020.