Kyle Shanahan Announces Devastating Nick Bosa Update

The San Francisco 49ers were able to stave off an 0-2 start with an easy win over the New York Jets today. But it may have come at too high a cost as Nick Bosa left in the first quarter with an injury.

Unfortunately, the outlook for Bosa is about as bad as it could get. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, it appears likely that Bosa tore his ACL.

Judging by the look on Bosa’s face when he went down with the injury in the first place, it’s not hard to believe. He was nearly in tears when he was carted off the field in the first quarter.

Bosa was a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year coming into this season. He earned Pro Bowl and Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 after recording nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits.

Kyle Shanahan said Nick Bosa most likely tore his ACL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Bosa wasn’t the only one who went down with an injury today. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Raheem Mostert and DL Solomon Thomas were all in the locker room for the entire second half.

For Garoppolo, it looks like he may have suffered a high ankle sprain.

Shanahan told the media that backup Nick Mullen is the likely starter next week.

More from Shanahan: Nick Mullens likely starts next week https://t.co/blOla7Y9gf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

There’s Pyrrhic victories, and then there’s what the 49ers pulled off against the Jets today. It’s awful to see.

