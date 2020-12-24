Kyle Shanahan Announces George Kittle’s Status For This Weekend

This season has been riddled with injuries for George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers. However, the defending NFC champions received positive news for the first time in several weeks,

Kittle has missed the last six games due to a foot injury that placed him on injured reserve. Despite the 49ers being eliminated from playoff contention last week, the All-Pro tight end wants to return to the gridiron.

San Francisco opened the 21-day practice window for Kittle earlier this month, a huge indication that he’d come back for one of the final regular season games. Well, we finally have an answer for when we’ll see him back on the field.

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the 49ers, told reporters that Kittle will play this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll keep his superstar tight end on a pitch count though in order to avoid re-injury.

#49ers Star TE George Kittle WILL play Saturday vs Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan said in his zoom press conference. Said he felt “great” and that he’ll be on somewhat of a pitch count. Shanahan said Kittle is one of the healthiest players they have. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 24, 2020

Shanahan said that Kittle is one of the healthiest players on the 49ers’ roster at the moment, but that’s not exactly saying much since this team has been decimated by injuries.

The 49ers already announced that Raheem Mostert, Nick Mullens, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman and Jimmie Ward are out for this Saturday’s game.

While it’s admirable to see Kittle return to the field in what is essentially a meaningless game for the 49ers, it’s important that he shields himself from another injury.

That being said, it should be fun watching Kittle back on the field making plays for the 49ers. In just six games this season, he has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns.