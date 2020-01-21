Kyle Shanahan Announces Injury Update For 49ers RB Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers made light work of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. But the victory came at a significant cost.

Running back Tevin Coleman went down with a strange-looking shoulder/arm injury against the Packers. Coleman even struggled to walk off the field because he was in so much pain.

The 49ers running back did not return to the game, and head coach Kyle Shanahan offered an injury update for Coleman on Monday evening.

The bad news is Coleman suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Packers. The good news is there’s still a chance he returns for the Super Bowl.

Shanahan says RB Tevin Coleman has a dislocated shoulder. Chance he plays in the Super Bowl.

It would be huge for the Niners if Coleman can return for the Super Bowl. San Francisco relies on a deep rotation of running backs.

Fortunately for the Niners, Coleman’s injury didn’t affect the outcome of yesterday’s game, thanks in part to Raheem Mostert’s big time performance.

Mostert had 220 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay. If he can put up those kind of numbers against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Kansas City could be in for a long day.

Chances are though, the Chiefs will sell-out to stop the run, forcing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to make plays throwing the ball.