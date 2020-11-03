Kyle Shanahan Announces More Tough 49ers Injury News

No team in the NFL has been hit harder by injuries this season than the San Francisco 49ers, who have the most salary on injured reserve in the NFL.

Unfortunately for 49ers fans, the news is only getting worse. During Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle left the game with injuries.

San Francisco placed both Garoppolo and Kittle on injured reserve with their respective injuries. But the bad news doesn’t stop there for the 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Deebo Samuel won’t be able to play this week. Coleman sustained a knee injury – to the knee he injured earlier this season.

More 49ers sidelined for Thursday night vs. Packers…. https://t.co/SEVWEHkuIc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

San Francisco’s running backs corps has been decimated with injuries so far this season. Raheem Mostert started as the lead running back in the committee.

However, he sustained an injury that left Tevin Coleman as the lead back for a short period of time. Jerrick McKinnon took over, with rookie running back JaMycal Hasty also saw time.

Fred Wilson Jr also started on game for the 49ers in which he racked up over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Any running back that touches the ball in Kyle Shanahan’s offense seems to find success. The 49ers are putting Shanahan’s play-calling to the test with the amount of injuries the team has sustained this season.