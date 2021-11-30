The San Francisco 49ers got a much-needed win on Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Star wideout Deebo Samuel – arguably the 49ers’ most important offensive player as of late – left Sunday’s 49ers-Vikings game with a groin injury. Prior to exiting the game, Samuel scored two touchdowns and had 78 yards of total offense.

Unfortunately, Samuel is going to miss a couple weeks because of a groin strain.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday evening he hopes Samuel can return to action in Week 14 when the 49ers battle the Cincinnati Bengals.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a strained groin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Deebo Samuel said following Sunday’s game that he felt his groin get tight when he went to make a move.

Rather than risk further injury, he went down and left the game out of caution. Turns out it was the right move.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move,” Samuel said after the game, via NBC Sports. “I was just like ‘Let’s not make that that worse. That’s why I went down. Not too much concern. Got an MRI in the morning and we will see how it goes.”

The good news is the 49ers offense is firing on all cylinders as of late, and not just because of Deebo Samuel. Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk have both become major weapons these past few weeks.

San Francisco faces a major NFC West battle this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.