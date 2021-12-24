San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on Thursday night, throwing two costly interceptions against the Tennessee Titans.

Garoppolo has been steady for the majority of the 2021 season, but his performance on Thursday night was rough to say the least. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown.

Following the Week 16 loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Garoppolo’s performance in his postgame press conference. He refused to place all the blame on his signal-caller.

“I mean, two turnovers cost you,” Shanahan said. “But they’re not all just on him. That’s on everybody out there.”

Garoppolo, meanwhile, refuses to dwell on this loss for too long. He understands there’s still two crucial games left for the 49ers, including a matchup with the Texans next weekend.

“Good, bad or indifferent, I’m right here,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN. “It doesn’t change for me. I wish we would have won it. … You’ve got to take your lumps, look at the film, be hard on ourselves and for 10 days we’ve got to get ready and move on to the next one.”

The 49ers will need Garoppolo to play much better over the next two games if they want to clinch a playoff berth.

We’ll see how Garoppolo responds in Week 17.