Kyle Shanahan Has A Simple Reason For Not Signing QB Tom Brady

This offseason, there were whispers that Tom Brady was interested in the San Francisco 49ers, and vice versa.

There was even a suggestion that the Niners and New England Patriots could pull off a sign-and-trade with Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Ultimately, none of this happened, and Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

At the end of the day, San Francisco’s belief in and commitment to Garoppolo was what prevented them from pulling the trigger on Brady. In his first full season as a starting QB, Garoppolo was solid, if not spectacular, throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes.

The Niners think the 28-year-old Garoppolo is capable of even more. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms recently and said he made it clear to Garoppolo that he can and must get better in 2020 and beyond.

“That you’re just getting started,” Shanahan said. “Last year was your first year playing quarterback for a full season. You’ve never had longer than a three-game stretch. Last year, you got 16 and look how good you did. Look how far we got and, ‘Oh, my God. We almost got all the way.’ But that’s not the finished product. That’s how I feel about myself, that’s how I feel about everything, that’s how I feel about our team. “Like, ‘Guys, we didn’t just get there. We are still going and you have to get better.’ What I like about our team is when I’m talking about Jimmy. How could he not get better? He’s played one season, and that’s just the starting point.”

Now, it will be tough for the Niners to outdo their team performance this year. In 2019, they went 13-3, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl.

The only way to top that is by winning the big game this time. The best way to do that is by having strong quarterback play, tying the whole thing back to Garoppolo.

[ 247 Sports ]